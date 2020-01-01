Mama’s Pies 2020 is Here!
WHAT: Mama’s Pies is San Diego’s largest annual bake sale benefiting Mama’s Kitchen. Volunteers sell Thanksgiving pies donated & baked by local caterers, restaurants & bakeries.
WHY: Mama’s Pies benefits Mama’s Kitchen – San Diego’s only free, countywide, home-delivered meals program for individuals & families affected by HIV, cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
- Pies are baked & generously donated by various restaurants, bakeries and caterers
- More than 50 teams and individuals take pie orders online or via paper form
- Four delicious pie flavors are offered – pumpkin, pecan, apple, or Dutch apple – for $30 each
- Buyers can also donate a $30 Holiday Feast that will provide 12 meals to a client – great for folks who aren’t looking to buy a pie but still want to make a difference!
- Each pie sold allows Mama’s Kitchen to cook, prepare and deliver 12 nutritious meals to our neighbors battling critical illnesses
- On Wednesday, November 25th you can pick up your pie order at one of our Public Pie Pickup Sites
Mama’s Kitchen would like to thank ALL the businesses and individuals that donate and sell pies!