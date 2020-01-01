Mama’s Pies 2020 is Here!



WHAT: Mama’s Pies is San Diego’s largest annual bake sale benefiting Mama’s Kitchen. Volunteers sell Thanksgiving pies donated & baked by local caterers, restaurants & bakeries.

WHY: Mama’s Pies benefits Mama’s Kitchen – San Diego’s only free, countywide, home-delivered meals program for individuals & families affected by HIV, cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

HOW DOES IT WORK?